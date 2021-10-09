Boy dies after consuming pills

09 October 2021 20:44 IST

Parents of a five-year-old boy have registered a complaint with the Edamalaipattipudur police after their son died due to unnatural causes. The boy had reportedly consumed a large number of nutritional supplement tablets.

Varshan, son of Suresh and Dhanabakiyam, was playing at home when he saw the tablets and consumed them thinking it was chocolate, police sources said. The boy was rushed to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Institute of Child Health, Chennai.

The child died at the ICH and his parents have filed a complaint. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

