Tiruchirapalli

Boy dies after biting detonator

An eight-year-old boy died after allegedly biting a detonator by mistake in his house at Alagarai West village in Thottiyam police station limits in Tiruchi on Tuesday night.

His family cremated him without informing the police.

However, on a tip-off, Thottiyam police conducted enquiry and on Wednesday arrested the boy’s uncle Gangadharan, a quarry owner Selvakumar, who allegedly supplied the detonator to him. Hunt is on for Tamizharasan, who had accompanied Gangadharan.

Police sources said Gangadharan purchased three detonators and used a couple of them for fishing on Tuesday. He left the lone detonator on an iron cot, which the boy bit by mistake and the explosive substance blew up on his face.

He died on the way to hospital and was cremated.

Police registered a case under Section 304 (ii) of IPC and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

