Boy booked under POCSO Act

The All Woman Police here have arrested a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday.

According to police, the police received information from the Police Outpost at Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital that a 17-year-old girl had given birth to a baby girl. Inquiry with the girl revealed that she and a 12-year-old boy were in “relationship” for the past few years and the pregnancy was its fallout. The AWP personnel booked the 12-year-old boy under POCSO Act and lodged him in the Government Home in Thanjavur.