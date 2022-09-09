Boy among four injured in country cracker blast near Perambalur

Special Correspondent PERAMBALUR
September 09, 2022 16:15 IST

Four persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured in a country cracker blast during the kumbabhishekam of Sri Mariamman Temple at Arasalur village in Veppanthattai taluk in the district on Friday. 

The injured boy Lalit Kishore has been referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.  Police sources said the incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m. when a couple of persons were involved in bursting country crackers during the celebrations. The crackers hit a group of people standing nearby causing injuries to four of them, including the boy and two women. 

The injured women and a male were taken for treatment to the Government Hospital in Perambalur. The police have detained two persons who were involved in bursting crackers. The Arumbavur police are investigating.

