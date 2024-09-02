ADVERTISEMENT

Boxes containing suspected narcotic substance found at Kodiyakarai beach in T.N.

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:26 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The discovery was made after local fishermen spotted the plastic boxes near the shoreline; the police suspect the packages contain methamphetamine

The Hindu Bureau

The plastic boxes containing suspected narcotic substances | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two plastic boxes containing suspected narcotic substances were found washed ashore near the Kodiyakarai boat jetty in Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The Coastal Security Group (CSG) police seized the packages and have sent samples for analysis to determine the nature of the substance.

The discovery was made after local fishermen spotted the plastic boxes near the shoreline and alerted the authorities. The police suspected the packages might contain methamphetamine, a highly potent drug. Confirmation, however, is pending.

With an estimated international market value of around ₹1 crore, the seized substances are now under investigation by the special police units, including the Vedaranyam Q Branch. The authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the packages and whether they have potential links to drug trafficking networks.

