GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boxes containing suspected narcotic substance found at Kodiyakarai beach in T.N.

The discovery was made after local fishermen spotted the plastic boxes near the shoreline; the police suspect the packages contain methamphetamine

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:26 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The plastic boxes containing suspected narcotic substances

The plastic boxes containing suspected narcotic substances | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two plastic boxes containing suspected narcotic substances were found washed ashore near the Kodiyakarai boat jetty in Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The Coastal Security Group (CSG) police seized the packages and have sent samples for analysis to determine the nature of the substance.

The discovery was made after local fishermen spotted the plastic boxes near the shoreline and alerted the authorities. The police suspected the packages might contain methamphetamine, a highly potent drug. Confirmation, however, is pending.

With an estimated international market value of around ₹1 crore, the seized substances are now under investigation by the special police units, including the Vedaranyam Q Branch. The authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the packages and whether they have potential links to drug trafficking networks.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.