Bottleneck outside Tiruchi court complex adds to traffic woes

January 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The busy commercial area deserves better amenities such as parking lots and bus shelter, say residents

Nahla Nainar

Work on this bus shelter near district court in Tiruchi remains incomplete for long. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Severe congestion outside the District Court complex has made the roundabout a major traffic bottleneck in the city.

Bus passengers can be seen disembarking on a narrow space where two pavement shrines, an autorickshaw stand and a statue of V.O. Chidambaram are situated. On the opposite side is the Parangiri Velupillai Park, entry to which seems to be impossible given the lack of pavements.

There is no shelter at the bus halt, forcing commuters to wait on the road. When it rains, they take shelter under thatched roofs of nearby tea stalls. “With so many shops, banks and apartment blocks here, this section of the road can do with better amenities,” M. Sainithii, a software engineer and frequent visitor to the area, said.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the spot had been earmarked for a makeover, with a covered pedestrian pathway. “Since it is a turning, a bus shelter on the edge of the road is not safe. We have noticed water stagnation here. This is why we are planning to make it more user-friendly for the public by creating a pedestrian pathway, and also re-laying a section of the road.” he said.

The high volume of visitors to the court complex and the public offices make this a busy meeting point through the working week. Ancillary court officers such as public notary and document writers have also encroached onto the space with their makeshift premises on bicycles and temporary sheds., narrowing the thoroughfare considerably.

Indiscriminate parking of vehicles all around the roundabout add to the woes of motorists. Visitors to the commercial buildings in the area park their vehicles all around and on a small clearing behind the statue. Civic officials say better regulation by traffic police would help ease the congestion.

