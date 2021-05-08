Borrower arrested

08 May 2021 19:45 IST

THANJAVUR

Gopalakrishnan (42) of Manalur near Thiruvidaimaruthur was arrested on the charges of attempting to set fire to a private financial service company branch office at Aduthurai.

Inquiries reveal that the accused, who had borrowed ₹ 2.10 lakh as loan by pledging the jewellery at the finance company branch June last arrived at the office on May 6 evening to close the loan account.

After checking the records, the finance company employees directed Gopalakrishnan to remit ₹ 40,000 as interest along with the loan amount. Contending that the company was collecting hefty interest for the loan, the accused picked up a quarrel with the employees and in the process he attempted to set fire to the office by pouring kerosene on the floor and on the furniture at the office.

Subsequently, he was overpowered by the employees who had handed him over to the Thiruvidaimaruthur police.