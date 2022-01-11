Tiruchirapalli

Booster vaccine given to police personnel in Tiruchi

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan at the booster vaccination camp in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A special camp to administer booster vaccine to eligible policepersonnelattached to Tiruchi City Police was held here on Tuesday.Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the camp that was organised at the City Police Commissionerate.

The camp was conducted for police personnel who had already taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Such camps would be conducted regularly to cover all police personnel.

Mr. Karthikeyan advised police personnel who had taken two doses of vaccine to get themselves administered with the booster as well, a police press release said.


