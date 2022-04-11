Booster dose rollout finds few takers

Old pricing may be holding back people from getting vaccinated

Public response in Tiruchi to the COVID-19 booster vaccination drive that began nationwide on Sunday has been lukewarm, with most private hospitals retaining the old price structure despite a government rule that has brought costs down for the vaccines.

The Health Ministry earlier this week had announced that precaution doses of COVID vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — will be made available to all adults at private vaccination centres at ₹225. Following this, vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech announced that private hospitals should make available their vaccines at the revised rate effective April 10, 2022.

However most hospitals in Tiruchi were still charging approximately ₹700 and above for booster doses as of Monday.

“Most of the turnout for the earlier doses was helped by the government’s decision to make them free; people will seek out precautionary doses if the prices are kept nominal,” V. Sundararaj of G.V.N. Hospital told The Hindu.

“We had anyway been administering the booster doses to senior citizens above the age of 60 years, especially those living in old age homes and frontline workers, much before Sunday’s announcement. The elderly are more ready to pay for the booster dose, but younger people are in a mood to wait and see if the prices will come down,” Dr. Sundararaj added.

According to official figures, 23,452 “precaution” doses have been administered in Tiruchi district up to April 9.

The number is expected to go up in the coming weeks, said private healthcare institutions.

“We received over 10 enquiries on Monday. We started the booster doses in January, but then, we could only give them according to the age limit. Now that persons over 18 years are eligible, more people may be opting for it,” said an official with Kauvery Hospital.