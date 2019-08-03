Tiruchirapalli

Books released

Books on role and experiences of caretakers of cancer patients and role of women in upkeep of health were released here on Saturday.

The Tamil translation of an English book on the role of women in upkeep of health was done by R. Dharini, Avinashi.

Agony and Ecstacy of Caregivers is a collection of articles from caretakers, patients and doctors, said S.Nilakanta Siva, ex-scientific officer in the Publicity Division of the Department of Atomic Energy. Mr. Siva has authored various books on perils of habits that lead to cancer.

