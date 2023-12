December 06, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Sri Ramakrishna Math publications on Swami Vivekananda’s lectures and thoughts were donated to Thanjavur District Central Library on Tuesday.

The donation of 250 books worth ₹20,000 on 100 various topics dealt with by Swami Vivekananda to the District Central Library at Thanjavur by Thanjavur Ramakrishna Math president Swami Vimurthananda was coordinated by the Library Readers’ Circle coordinator, Gopalakrishnan, according to official sources.