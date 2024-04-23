Books donated to students on World Book Day

April 23, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Donations of books to students by educational institutions and individuals marked World Book Day celebrations held in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology (PMIST), Deemed to be University, at Vallam, donated books to the local Government Girls Higher Secondary School. A fruit vendor, N. Hajamoidheen, 64, of Thanjavur distributed general knowledge books to students of Ganesa Vidyalaya Aided Middle School on Pookara Street.

According to a PMIST release, 500 books on various topics were donated at a function held on the school premises in the presence of university vice-chancellor V. Ramachandran, Chief Education Officer, Thanjavur, Madankumar and Vallam Town Panchayat chairman Selvarani.

Mr. Hajamoidheen gifts books, water bottles and other items to a few of his customers daily. He donated general knowledge books to 120 students of the aided middle school near the flower market on World Book Day.

He expressed confidence that his gift would help the children spend the summer holidays fruitfully.

Central University of Tamil Nadu organised a campus cleaning drive “Planet versus Plastics” to commemorate World Earth Day on April 22. Approximately 120 kg of plastic bottles and plastic bags were collected from within the campus and handed over to Tiruvarur Municipality for proper disposal.

In addition to the cleaning drive, various activities such as essay writing, drawing, and slogan writing competitions were organised for school children.

A total of 122 students from V. S. Boys Higher Secondary School, New Bharath Matriculation School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Tiruvarur, and from the Department of Geology, CUTN, took part in the events and prizes were awarded to the winners, according to a CUTN release.

