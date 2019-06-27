Books donated to 100 schools

As part of ‘Read and Rise’ initiative of The Hindu Group of Publications to cultivate reading habit among underprivileged children, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions, Perambalur, joined hands to donate books worth ₹ 8.3 lakh to 100 government and government higher secondary schools.

The books were distributed to schools for use in libraries by the Chief Educational Officer of Perambalur district K. Arularangan, in the presence of A Srinivasan, Chairman, Dhanalakahsmi Group of Institutions. The CEO urged school heads to foster reading habit among students.

Mr. Srinivasan said the performance of school heads as role models with attributes of uniqueness and self-confidence was vital in developing students’ knowledge.