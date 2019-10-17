Books distributed to schools in Tiruchi

The Hindu Group of Publications, in association with the Rotary International District 3000, distributed books worth ₹8.50 lakhs to 100 government schools in the district under its Read and Rise Initiative on Wednesday.

The books, on various topics, were handed over to headmasters of respective schools by Collector S.Sivarasu at a function held at the Collector’s Office in the presence of Chief Educational Officer S.Shanthi, A.Zameer Pasha, district governor, Rotary International District 3000, and D.Thirunavukkarasu, RI 3000 district secretary (general).

Mr.Sivarasu underlined the role of teachers in shaping the personality of students. He urged them to teach and instil reading habit among students as it would stand them in good stead throughout their life. “A good teacher is one who spurs a student to read. Once a student starts reading, he will begin to gain knowledge spontaneously. Do not just try to make students machines of rote learning,” he told the headmasters.

Dr.Zameer Pasha pointed out establishing a library in each school was a dream of former President A.P.J.Abdul Kalam and suggested that such books be distributed to all schools across the State. The books were being distributed to 100 schools in the district commemorating the 100th year of Rotary movement in India.