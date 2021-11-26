Booklet of consumer organisation released

A booklet on activities of Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, was released here on Friday.

The booklet documents the highlights of the activities of the council for the past 47 years. It also records the 686 cases that the Council has filed in various fora - having won 95% of them - with details of case numbers, order dates and the compensation and relief obtained. The council has helped consumers obtain a compensation of more than ₹5 crore and has helped several consumers to get replacements for defective products and in getting the deficiencies in service removed, S. Pushpavanam, secretary of the council, said in a press release.

R. Ramasubbu, Editor, Dinamalar, Tiruchi, released the booklet and S. Sivarasu, Collector, received the first copy, at the Collector’s office.