ADVERTISEMENT

Bookings yet to pick up for TNSTC’s air-conditioned bus service for Navagraha Temple package tour

March 20, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s move to introduce an air-conditioned bus service for its Navagraha Temple tour package from March 25 and operate deluxe buses as a daily service from April 1 does not seem to have received the anticipated response so far.

The overwhelming patronage to the Navagraha Temple tour service of the Corporation, launched a month ago, had prompted the officials to announce that the deluxe bus service would be operated daily. The service is currently operated four days a week. In addition, the Corporation also decided to operate an air-conditioned bus under the tour.

However, the booking data as of March 20 for the daily air-conditioned bus service from March 25 shows that the response was not on the expected lines for this service up to the second week of April, except on March 30 and 31 wherein all 51 seats have been booked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The booking for the deluxe bus service on the extended days – Mondays to Wednesdays – till April second week was also a bit discouraging, sources pointed out.

A section of Corporation officials justified the extension of deluxe bus service for all days in a week and induction of an air-conditioned bus into the Navagraha Temple Tour fleet citing the annual summer holidays. Some however felt that the Corporation should not have rushed up with these proposals.

Instead, it should have waited for some more time to get the goodwill of the pilgrims since the package enjoys the support of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department in the form of `quick darshan’.

The Corporation should have increased the number of deluxe bus services by adding one or two more vehicles and later on augmenting the fleet with air-conditioned vehicles as it would have helped the Corporation study the demand for this religious tour package in depth. Hitherto, the bookings for the weekend deluxe bus service starting from Thursdays to Sundays was encouraging as this service runs with full capacity, they pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US