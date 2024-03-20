Bookings yet to pick up for TNSTC’s air-conditioned bus service for Navagraha Temple package tour

March 20, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s move to introduce an air-conditioned bus service for its Navagraha Temple tour package from March 25 and operate deluxe buses as a daily service from April 1 does not seem to have received the anticipated response so far.

The overwhelming patronage to the Navagraha Temple tour service of the Corporation, launched a month ago, had prompted the officials to announce that the deluxe bus service would be operated daily. The service is currently operated four days a week. In addition, the Corporation also decided to operate an air-conditioned bus under the tour.

However, the booking data as of March 20 for the daily air-conditioned bus service from March 25 shows that the response was not on the expected lines for this service up to the second week of April, except on March 30 and 31 wherein all 51 seats have been booked.

The booking for the deluxe bus service on the extended days – Mondays to Wednesdays – till April second week was also a bit discouraging, sources pointed out.

A section of Corporation officials justified the extension of deluxe bus service for all days in a week and induction of an air-conditioned bus into the Navagraha Temple Tour fleet citing the annual summer holidays. Some however felt that the Corporation should not have rushed up with these proposals.

Instead, it should have waited for some more time to get the goodwill of the pilgrims since the package enjoys the support of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department in the form of `quick darshan’.

The Corporation should have increased the number of deluxe bus services by adding one or two more vehicles and later on augmenting the fleet with air-conditioned vehicles as it would have helped the Corporation study the demand for this religious tour package in depth. Hitherto, the bookings for the weekend deluxe bus service starting from Thursdays to Sundays was encouraging as this service runs with full capacity, they pointed out.