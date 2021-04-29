Booked for fleeing from COVID Care Centre

Thanjavur

29 April 2021 19:16 IST

The Pattukottai police have registered a case against a 44-year-old Covid patient for escaping from a care centre.

Acting on a complaint from the village administrative officer, Pattukottai, that the inmate had sneaked out from the care centre earlier this week, the Pattukottai police located him in the same area and admitted him back .

Advertising

Advertising

He was booked under sections 270, 271 and 188 of IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, for the offence of spreading the virus in society.