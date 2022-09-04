Book wall inaugurated in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 04, 2022 21:30 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N, Nehru along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, inaugurates the Book Wall in Tiruchi on Sunday..

Ahead of the Tiruchi Book Festival, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday inaugurated a Book Wall set up at the District Collectorate here.

Readers were asked to donate books they relished in order to promote the habit of reading among the public. The books would then be given to rural libraries.

In order to raise awareness among students and the public, various programmes were introduced. Around 200 schoolchildren were initiated into a money bank scheme to inculcate the habit of saving to buy books. The book festival stickers were released. Water cans with the awareness sticker were presented to members of the public and buses with the stickers were flagged off during the event.

The book fair and literary festival will begin at St. John’s Vestry school complex in Cantonment on September 16.

The 10-day book fair will witness around 200 stalls, and more than 150 leading publishers from across the country will take part in it. Acclaimed speakers and experts will address the visitors on employment opportunities, entrepreneurship skills, and other literary topics during the book fair.

Various awareness-raising events such as rallies, speech competitions, essay writing competitions, and drawing competitions are to be organised.

Basic amenities including a drinking water facility, toilets and ATM, a children’s park, a medical camp, and food stalls would be set up at the venue, a press release said.

