Book review contest

April 12, 2022 16:18 IST

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will host a book review competition to mark World Book Day.

Contestants will be divided into three categories: school students from classes 6 to 9; college pupils; and the general public. The competition will be held on the library’s premises at 10 a.m. on April 23.

Participants can register either in person or through the library’s landline 043-2702242, by 5 p.m. on April 21. Students should obtain consent certificate from their institutions in order to take part.

The competition will allow participants 10 minutes to present review of a book of their choice on stage. Five finalists will be chosen in the first round. In the next stage, those who stand first in each section will be given a cash prize and felicitated with the ‘Book Lover’ award.