Book on woman mridangam exponent Ranganayaki Ammal released in Pudukottai

Published - July 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A book on the life history of S. Ranganayaki Ammal considered to be the first woman ‘mridangam’ exponent written by Dayanandha Chandrasekara Swamigal of the Thilagavathiyar Thiruvarul Adheena Sannidham was released in Pudukottai on Sunday.

Prof. V. Thiruvalluvan, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, Thanjavur released the book and handed over the first copy to Sadhir artiste and Padmasri award-winner Muthukannamal.

Prof. N. Rajendran, former Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, presided over the event. Professor Rajendran said Pudukottai had produced several artistes which included ‘Kalaimamani’ S. Ranganayaki Ammal and recalled her musical works. Professor Thiruvalluvan said the book reveals the immense respect musicians had for Ranganayaki Ammal who had musical knowledge as well as musical wisdom, a release said. 

Tiruchi / classical music / Music Personalities / books and literature

