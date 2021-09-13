TIRUCHI

13 September 2021 17:09 IST

B. Kanaga Sabapathy, a city-based civil engineer and registered valuer, has brought out his 30th book on valuation.

Mr. Kanaga Sabapathy, a former national vice-president of the Institution of Valuers, handed over the first copy of the book, Fundamental Principles of Valuation (Practical Valuation Volume 30), to Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, on Monday.

He has dedicated the book to his alma mater, Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology). Mr. Kanaga Sabapathy has authored six more books on other subjects.