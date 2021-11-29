Book on Srirangam’s art and architecture released

C. R. Raju, President, Indian Institute of Architects, releases a book along with T. Arun Raj, Superintending Archeologist, ASI, and authors J. Ramanan and Vrinda Ramanan in Tiruchi.

A glossy book on the temple town of Srirangam was launched on Saturday, with the authors appealing for more such volumes from architects to scientifically document heritage structures in Tamil Nadu.

Srirangam Art and Architecture, written by danseuse and columnist Vrinda Ramanan and illustrated with photographs by her husband J. Ramanan, makes a detailed study of classical mural art and sculpture seen in Srirangam’s pavilions, shrines and temple towers.

The text also explains some of the stories and mythological references related to the ancient structures.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Ramanan, an architect, said: “There is a paucity of books related to the history of the Deccan and southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu. Though we have many Western writers who have tried to study this region, the information in these books is not complete and needs further research. For students of architecture, especially, we need volumes that contain measured drawings, so that they can understand the technical aspects of the structures too. I hope the schools of architecture in our State can add this subject to the curriculum as well.”

The launch was preceded by the screening of a short film titled Srirangam – A Town in Peril.

The book was released by architect C. R. Raju, president of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), and the first copy was received by T. Arun Raj, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi.

Senior officials of the regional chapters of IIA were also felicitated during the function.

The book published by the authors will shortly be available for sale on Amazon.com.