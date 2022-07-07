Book on ‘New Avenues in Valuation’ released
B. Kanaga Sabapathy, Tiruchi-based Civil Engineer-cum-Registered Valuer of Central Board of Direct Taxes has come out with his 31st book on valuation titled 'New Avenues in Valuation'.
The book was released on Thursday by P.K. Thyagarajan, All India president of Institution of Valuers.
Apart from the 31 books on immovable properties, Mr. Kanaga Sabapathy has authored six books on other topics.
Institution of Valuers, New Delhi, had honoured him during May as one of the eight veterans in Valuation.
