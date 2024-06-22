GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book local police and government officials in hooch tragedy, Mutharasan urges govt.

Published - June 22, 2024 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary R. Mutharasan on Saturday alleged that illicit liquor sale had been going on unchecked at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district for more than 15 years and urged the government to file cases against local police officials and other government officials concerned.

“Based on our field visit to the place and the inputs we have gathered, it has become evident that illicit liquor was being sold at the spot for more than 15 years despite the local police station being situated in close proximity. Without the tacit support of the local police and other government officials, it is impossible to run an illicit liquor racket,” Mr. Mutharasan, told reporters here. “If officials in police stations across the State decide that there should be no Illicit liquor, that will be the end of it,” he said.

All those admitted to hospitals after consuming the hooch were taken care of well at the government hospitals, he said.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Mr. Mutharasan said: “Illicit liquor was available during the AIADMK rule as well. The Opposition will try to use the issue as it has to play its part,” he said.

“The demands for total Prohibition in the State is good but not practical and cannot be successful when liquor was being sold in neighbouring States,” said Mr. Mutharasan.

He said that the hooch tragedy would not have any impact on the Vikravandi Assembly by-election result.

Tiruchi / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Communist Party of India

