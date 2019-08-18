Book festival begins in Thanjavur

The fourth edition of Book Festival being organised at Thanjavur Palace by the district administration to encourage reading habit among people features lakhs of books on various topics suiting children and elders displayed through 110 stalls.

Inaugurating the Book Festival on Saturday, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu exhorted students to read books to develop their knowledge and skills.

Reading habit is what makes one a good human being while strengthening academic capability. The books at the fair would be of immense help for students aspiring to appear for competitive examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission and other entities, he said.

The book fair will be open till August 26.