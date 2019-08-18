Tiruchirapalli

Book festival begins in Thanjavur

more-in

Lakhs of books on display through 110 stalls

The fourth edition of Book Festival being organised at Thanjavur Palace by the district administration to encourage reading habit among people features lakhs of books on various topics suiting children and elders displayed through 110 stalls.

Inaugurating the Book Festival on Saturday, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu exhorted students to read books to develop their knowledge and skills.

Reading habit is what makes one a good human being while strengthening academic capability. The books at the fair would be of immense help for students aspiring to appear for competitive examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission and other entities, he said.

The book fair will be open till August 26.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2019 9:02:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/book-festival-begins-in-thanjavur/article29127113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY