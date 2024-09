A separate stall will be made available for publishers from Tiruchi district at the book fair to be conducted by the district administration in the city from September 27 to October 6.

An official statement from the District Central Library said the dedicated stall would allow Tiruchi’s publishers to showcase and sell their products to visitors. More details may be had from (Mob: 94870 91122 and 99949 04454).

