Book fair to begin on August 19

A book fair to be conducted from August 19-29 here is expected to attract more than a lakh visitors.

A site owned by Karur Corporation has been identified as the ideal location to hold the book fair. As a preparatory measure, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji held a discussion with Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, Corporation Commissioner Ravichandran and senior officials on Saturday.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said the book fair would feature 100 stalls featuring books from publishers from across the State. A wide range of books right from literature to space science and comics to story books would be available at the fair. The event envisages creating awareness among the people about developing a reading habit. The current generation of youth had many diversions. It was important to shift their focus to developing reading habits.

Arrangements would be made to invite the school and college students to visit the stalls, Mr. Senthil Balaji said.