ADVERTISEMENT

Book fair opens in Tiruchi

Published - September 27, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspecting a stall at the book fair in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A book fair, organised by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India, opened at the St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds near the Central Bus Stand in the city on Friday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared open the Tiruchi Book Festival in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials. Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru delivered a special address virtually during the inaugural session.

The book fair, featuring about 160 stalls put up by various publishers, will be open till October 6. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cultural programmes and literary events would be held every evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US