Book fair opens in Tiruchi

A book fair, organised by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India, opened at the St. John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds near the Central Bus Stand in the city on Friday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared open the Tiruchi Book Festival in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials. Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru delivered a special address virtually during the inaugural session.

The book fair, featuring about 160 stalls put up by various publishers, will be open till October 6. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cultural programmes and literary events would be held every evening.

