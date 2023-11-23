HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book fair opens in Tiruchi

November 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a stall after inaugurating the book fair in Tiruchi on Thursday,.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a stall after inaugurating the book fair in Tiruchi on Thursday,.

A book fair, organised by the district administration in association with the The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India, opened at the St. Joseph’s College Higher Secondary School near the Chathram Bus Stand in the city on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared open the Tiruchi Book Festival in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials.

The book fair, featuring about 160 stalls put up by various publishers, will be open till December 4. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cultural programmes and motivational talks would be held in every evening.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / books and publishing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.