Book fair opens in Tiruchi

November 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A book fair, organised by the district administration in association with the The Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India, opened at the St. Joseph’s College Higher Secondary School near the Chathram Bus Stand in the city on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared open the Tiruchi Book Festival in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials.

The book fair, featuring about 160 stalls put up by various publishers, will be open till December 4. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cultural programmes and motivational talks would be held in every evening.