Book fair opens in Tiruchi

Visitors at the book exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A 10-day book fair, jointly organised by the district administration and National Book Trust, opened at the St.John’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book fair features over 160 stalls with the participation of over 150 publishers. An exclusive stall has been set up to display books written by authors from Tiruchi district. The Tamil Nadu Science Forum also has a separate stall with focus on space and sky observation. Cultural programmes and talks would be held in the evenings every day.

A food court forms parts of the fair. Basic amenities such as drinking water supply, toilets and parking area have been provided at ground. The fair was declared open by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Collector M.Pradeep Kumar and other officials.

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day till September 25.