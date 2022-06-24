Book fair opens in Nagapattinam

A book exhibition, organised by the district administration in association with the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), got under way at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus here on Friday.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, who inaugurated the exhibition along with J. Mohamed Shanavas, MLA, and N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, and U. Mathivanan, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, said the book fair was being organised in the backward district to promote reading habit among students and the general public.

About 110 publishers have set up stalls at the book fair, which would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday till July 4. Literary talks and cultural programmes would be held every evening. Entry will be free.