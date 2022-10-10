Book fair opens in Mayiladuthurai

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
October 10, 2022 19:45 IST

Collector R. Lalitha inaugurates the first sale at the book fair which opened in Mayiladuthurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

A book exhibition organised by the district administration, in association with the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), opened in Mayiladuthurai on Monday.

The exhibition features about 60 stalls of various publishers and book sellers. Cultural programmes and motivational talks are scheduled for every evening during the fair. Collector R.Lalitha inaugurated the first sale in the presence of Nivedha M. Murugan, M. Paneerselvam and S. Rajkumar, MLAs.

The exhibition is being held at the A.V.C. Marriage Hall at Thiruvizhundur and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day till October 20.

