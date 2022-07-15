Book fair inaugurated in Thanjavur

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the 11-day Thanjavur Book Festival here on Friday.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the book exhibition organised by the Thanjavur District Administration and the Directorate of Public Libraries in association with the Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India at the Thanjavur Palace Grounds, the Minister said that the exhibition was being organised as per the announcement made by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin that book exhibitions would be conducted at all the district headquarters in order to encourage reading habit among the public.

While it was originally planned to put up 104 stalls at the exhibition, the response from the booksellers and publishers had resulted in addition of six more stalls to make the total number of stalls to 110, he said.

The book fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 16 to July 25. Elaborate arrangements have also been made for the conduct of literary events and competitions for school and college students during the morning hours and cultural programmes by the school and college students, folk art programmes and other events in the evening hours at the book fair venue, according to official sources.