Book fair inaugurated at district government training complex

A book fair, organised jointly by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers And Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), got under way at the Government Industrial Training Institute here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Law S. Regupathy inaugurated the book fair in the presence of District Collector P. Akash.

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman, Member of Parliament V. Selvaraj, and MLA Nagai Mali were present.

Mr. Regupathy said such book fairs helped students read more works and enhance their general knowledge and contribute to academic excellence.

“Last year’s book fair in Nagai recorded sales worth ₹80 lakh. This year, 111 stalls have been set up, and it is expected that sales would exceed ₹1 crore. However, the focus is not solely on commerce; the fair is aimed at fostering general knowledge among students,” said Mr. Regupathy. The fair will be open till August 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.