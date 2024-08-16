ADVERTISEMENT

Book fair inaugurated at district government training complex

Updated - August 16, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Minister S. Regupathy says 111 stalls have been set up at the exhibition which is aimed at helping students improve their general knowledge; book fair ends on August 26

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Collector P. Akash at a stall at the book fair in Nagapattinam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A book fair, organised jointly by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers And Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), got under way at the Government Industrial Training Institute here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Law S. Regupathy inaugurated the book fair in the presence of District Collector P. Akash.

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman, Member of Parliament V. Selvaraj, and MLA Nagai Mali were present.

Mr. Regupathy said such book fairs helped students read more works and enhance their general knowledge and contribute to academic excellence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Last year’s book fair in Nagai recorded sales worth ₹80 lakh. This year, 111 stalls have been set up, and it is expected that sales would exceed ₹1 crore. However, the focus is not solely on commerce; the fair is aimed at fostering general knowledge among students,” said Mr. Regupathy. The fair will be open till August 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US