Book fair inaugurated at district government training complex

Minister S. Regupathy says 111 stalls have been set up at the exhibition which is aimed at helping students improve their general knowledge; book fair ends on August 26

Published - August 16, 2024 09:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Collector P. Akash at a stall at the book fair in Nagapattinam on Friday.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Collector P. Akash at a stall at the book fair in Nagapattinam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A book fair, organised jointly by the district administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Book Sellers And Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), got under way at the Government Industrial Training Institute here on Friday.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy inaugurated the book fair in the presence of District Collector P. Akash.

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman, Member of Parliament V. Selvaraj, and MLA Nagai Mali were present.

Mr. Regupathy said such book fairs helped students read more works and enhance their general knowledge and contribute to academic excellence.

“Last year’s book fair in Nagai recorded sales worth ₹80 lakh. This year, 111 stalls have been set up, and it is expected that sales would exceed ₹1 crore. However, the focus is not solely on commerce; the fair is aimed at fostering general knowledge among students,” said Mr. Regupathy. The fair will be open till August 26.

