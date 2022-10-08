Book fair in Mayiladuthurai

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
October 08, 2022 17:47 IST

A book fair, organised by the district administration in association with the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), would open in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

The exhibition will feature over 60 stalls of various publishers and book sellers. Cultural programmes would be held every evening during the fair, Collector R.Lalitha said in a press release.

A food court and a kids play area would form part of the exhibition to be held at the A.V.C. Marriage Hall at Thiruvizhundur. The exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day till October 20.

