Book fair in Karur from August 19

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 13, 2022 18:44 IST

A book exhibition organised by the district administration in association with the Book Sellers' and Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI) will be held at Thirumanilaiyur in Karur from August 19 to 29.

The exhibition will feature 100 stalls by various publishers. Cultural events and motivational talks will be conducted in the evenings on all days of the fair, Collector T. Prabhushankar said in a press release.

In Tiruchi, a similar book exhibition will be held from September 16. Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru released the logo for the book exhibition in the presence of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, and other officials on Friday.

