Book fair gets underway in Thanjavur

Exclusive stalls set up to receive books from donors and promote local writers

July 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspecting a stall at the book exhibition which he inaugurated in Thanjavur on Friday.

Two stalls exclusively to receive books from donors for the benefit of prisoners and to promote the works of local writers/poets have been set up at the Thanjavur Book Festival 2023 which was inaugurated by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

The organisers have decided to earmark a stall exclusively to receive donation of books to disburse among various prisons/jails in the State so as to encourage reading habit among the prisoners.

Similarly, another stall had been set aside for promoting the works of writers/poets hailing from Thanjavur district out of the 110 book stalls set up for the display of books published in more than 5,000 topics by various publishers.

In addition to this, 15 stalls have been set up to highlight the historical importance and pride of Thanjavur and another 15 stalls for the display and sale of traditional food of Thanjavur region.

Another new feature added to the book fair this year was the tie-up entered with the India Posts for sending books to friends through post right from the Book Festival venue, said Mr. Poyyamozhi.

The book fair will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. till July 24. Various literary and cultural programmes will also be held as part of the book festival being held at the Thanjavur Palace Complex, Thanjavur.

