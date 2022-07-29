Tiruchirapalli

Book fair gets under way in Pudukottai

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI July 29, 2022 19:29 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:29 IST

The fifth edition of the book fair organised jointly by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum got under way here on Friday.

Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the 10-day fair at the Town Hall in the presence of District Collector Kavitha Ramu and others. Books on several topics have been kept at the stalls. 

The Minister exhorted the public to develop reading habit every day to enrich their knowledge, an official press release said. The Book fair will be on till August 7.

