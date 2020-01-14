Book authored by 11-year-old student launched

TIRUCHI

A book titled 'A Preteen Speaks on Science and Technology' authored by 11-year-old Timothy Paul, a grade VI student, was launched here on Monday.

The book running to 212 pages contains 68 references and 91 pictures for easy understanding of the readers. There are 45 topics dealing with 12 branches of science: Astronomy, Aeronautics, Automobile, Atomic Science, Space Science, Thermodynamics, Neuroscience, Modern Physics, Environmental Science, Health Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, and English for Science and Technology.

A student of Mount Zion International School at Pudukottai, Timothy Paul had started his YouTube channel Frentran when he was eight years old to kindle viewers' interest in science and technology and other subjects. He had secured second rank at the State-level in Science and English language in Silverzone International Olympiads 2018 for grade V.

Director of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri handed over the first copy of the book to Jonathan Jayabarathan, Chairman, Mount Zion Schools, Pudukottai, in the presence of Timothy Paul, his parents C. Isaac Jebastine, Professor and Chair, School of English and Foreign Languages, Bharathidasan University, and V. Lydia Arulselvi, and other dignitaries.