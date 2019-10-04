Bonus sought for all employees

THANJAVUR
The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has urged the corporation management to grant bonus for all its employees, including those working on contract.
In the letter addressed to the Managing Director, TNSTC Kumbakonam, the AITUC general secretary K.Sundarapandiyan and honorary president Durai. Madhivanan said that according to the Bonus Act, all the employees who have worked for 30 days in a year were eligible to receive bonus of 25% of their salary.
At the same time, extending bonus only to the permanent employees would not be fair since the contract and other category employees were also striving hard to improve the earnings of the corporation. Hence, these category of employees should also be considered for bonus, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor