Bonus sought for all employees

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has urged the corporation management to grant bonus for all its employees, including those working on contract.

In the letter addressed to the Managing Director, TNSTC Kumbakonam, the AITUC general secretary K.Sundarapandiyan and honorary president Durai. Madhivanan said that according to the Bonus Act, all the employees who have worked for 30 days in a year were eligible to receive bonus of 25% of their salary.

At the same time, extending bonus only to the permanent employees would not be fair since the contract and other category employees were also striving hard to improve the earnings of the corporation. Hence, these category of employees should also be considered for bonus, they added.