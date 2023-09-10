Bonded labourers rescued near Lalgudi in Tiruchi

September 10, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - TIRUCHI

A family belonging to Irular community employed as bonded labourers in a brick kiln near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district were rescued by officials on Saturday.

Based on an alert from their relatives, officials from the Revenue, Labour Welfare, and Child Welfare Departments led by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, T. Siva Subramanian, conducted a check at the brick kiln at Thirumanamedu village.

Mr. Siva Subramanian said a couple, their two toddlers, and the woman’s two minor siblings were rescued. They belong to Kavarai village near Gingee in Villupuram district and were allegedly forced to work as bonded labourers in the brick kiln for the last eight months.

He said a complaint would be filed against the owner of the brick kiln at Lalgudi police station. All of them were handed over to the Child Protection Unit and steps are under way to rehabilitate and send them to their hometown, the official added.

