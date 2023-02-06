‘Bond’ inducted into Detective Dog Squad of Tiruchi City Police

February 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A detective dog trained in sniffing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was inducted into the Tiruchi City Police Detective Dog Squad on Monday.

Christened, ‘Bond’, the 15-month-old Labrador Retriever underwent training for a period of six months in sniffing different types of narcotic drugs at the Detective Dog Training Centre of the State Police functioning at Coimbatore. The training period was from August 8 last year to February 3.

It was bought as a puppy from Coonoor near Udhagamandalam in 2021 and was given basic training in obedience at the Tiruchi City Police Detective Dog Squad. Subsequently, it was sent for detailed training in sniffing different types of narcotic drugs such as ganja, opium and brown sugar.

Police sources said ‘Bond’ would be taken care of at the Detective Dog Squad at K.K. Nagar here by two handlers and would be under the control of the Commissioner of Police. It would be used for narcotic drug detection missions by the City Police and the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau - CID, Tiruchi.

The City Police Detective Dog Squad already has three detective dogs - ‘Ruby’ and ‘Daisy’- both trained in detection of explosive substances and ‘Ponni’ for crime detection. Another detective dog ‘Kaveri’ bought for crime detection is currently undergoing training at Chennai, said the sources.