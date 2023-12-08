ADVERTISEMENT

Bon Secours College for Women signs MoU with ONDC

December 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Friday.

According to a College release, the ONDC is a technology-based initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union government to transform how e-commerce functions in the country by enabling e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications. The signing of the MoU with ONDC aimed at promoting and supporting entrepreneurship among students, alumnae and other stakeholders fostering innovation and business development in the digital commerce ecosystem.

The release added that the signing of the MoU would help empower students become successful entrepreneurs and promote innovation.

