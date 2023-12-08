Bon Secours College for Women signs MoU with ONDC

December 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Friday.

According to a College release, the ONDC is a technology-based initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union government to transform how e-commerce functions in the country by enabling e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications. The signing of the MoU with ONDC aimed at promoting and supporting entrepreneurship among students, alumnae and other stakeholders fostering innovation and business development in the digital commerce ecosystem.

The release added that the signing of the MoU would help empower students become successful entrepreneurs and promote innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.