Bomb threat turns out to hoax

July 23, 2022 23:45 IST

A bomb threat was received at Tiruchi Railway Junction

A bomb threat to the Tiruchi Railway Junction turned out to be a hoax on Saturday.

On receipt of a text message that claimed the bombs had been planted at the Railway junction, the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Police carried out a thorough check on the entire premises of the junction. Besides sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad members too were pressed into service. They checked all platforms and the parcel office between 2 pm and 5 pm. But nothing was found and the message turned out to be hoax.

However, the police have stepped up the surveillance in and around the Tiruchi Railway Junction.