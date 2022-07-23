Tiruchirapalli

Bomb threat turns out to hoax

Tiruchi railway junction. File photo. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI: July 23, 2022 23:45 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 09:39 IST

A bomb threat to the Tiruchi Railway Junction turned out to be a hoax on Saturday.

On receipt of a text message that claimed the bombs had been planted at the Railway junction, the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Police carried out a thorough check on the entire premises of the junction. Besides sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad members too were pressed into service. They checked all platforms and the parcel office between 2 pm and 5 pm. But nothing was found and the message turned out to be hoax.

However, the police have stepped up the surveillance in and around the Tiruchi Railway Junction.

