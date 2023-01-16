Bomb threat call to Tiruchi airport turns a hoax

January 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An anonymous call on Friday threatening that a bomb was in the Tiruchi international airport kept the security personnel on their toes.

Police sources said the terminal manager received a call in the afternoon from a man who spoke in English claiming that a bomb had been placed in the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force personnel and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Tiruchi City Police conducted detailed checks in the airport. The call, however, turned out to be a hoax. The sources suspect that the call must have come from Australia after checking the phone number. Further investigation was on.