Bomb hoax keeps police on their toes for second day in Tiruchi

Published - October 04, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

For the second day on Friday, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel were on their toes following anonymous email threatening that Improvised Explosive Devices had been planted in five schools and a college in Tiruchi. These schools received a threat mail on Thursday. 

The threat mail came in the early hours on Friday from two IDs after which BDDS teams with support from the police conducted checks at the five schools and the college. It turned out to be a hoax as the teams could not find any explosive substances. 

Anti-sabotage teams conducted checks at the Tiruchi International Airport following the receipt of a threat mail to the Central Industrial Security Force from a different ID. However, no explosive substance was found, said police sources. 

