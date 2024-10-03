Bomb hoax at Tiruchi schools keeps anti-sabotage teams on their toes

Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were on their toes on Thursday following anonymous email to seven schools and one college in Tiruchi City and another school on the outskirts, threatening that Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) placed at these institutions would go off in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The e-mail was sent in the morning following which the police were alerted. The personnel of the BDDS, armed with necessary equipment, conducted intense checks at the educational institutions along with local police.

The police said email sent through a couple of IDs. The search operation went on till around 1 p.m. It later turned out to be a hoax. Some of the schools had declared quarterly holidays, the sources said.

The sources said separate cases had been registered in K.K. Nagar, Cantonment, and Fort police stations. The Cyber Crime Unit of the Tiruchi city police were investigating.

A few months ago, schools in Chennai had received a series of such hoax email.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.